Raymond Kounovsky, 73

KEARNEY — Raymond Lee Kounovsky, 73, of Kearney passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating. Burial services will be at a later date.
The family will receive family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
Raymond was born on Oct. 13, 1946, in Lynch to John and Mildred (Wright) Kounovsky. He grew up on a farm west of Verdigre and attended Stoney Butte Grade School. He loved hunting and helping his dad on the farm and with construction. He had a special fondness for fishing with his Grandpa Wright. He loved football and basketball and was chosen for state in baseball. He graduated from Verdigre High School, attended Wayne State College and completed his hours at Kearney State College.
Ray entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965. He served our country in Vietnam for 19 months as an infantry radio operator until 1969, taking one leave to return to the States and marry the love of his life.
He married Sonia M. Prokop on Sept. 3, 1967. They lived in California and several Nebraska communities throughout their 52-year marriage. He worked for the Norfolk Regional Center, Iowa Beef and Beemer Hardware prior to self-employment. The majority of his life he worked as a surveyor for the Bureau of Reclamation and for the Nebraska Department of Roads.
He had a special interest in firearms and hunting and was a wonderful cook. He was a proficient appliance repairman, assistant Scoutmaster and hunter-safety instructor. He was deeply devoted to his family and to the Lord.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sonia, of Kearney; his children and their spouses, Jason and Stephanie Kounovsky of Kearney, Morgan and Kristina Kounovsky of Grand Island and Bethany and Larry Spargo of Albuquerque, N.M.; his mother, Mildred Kounovsky of Clay Center; his siblings and their spouses, Jim and Lori Kounovsky and Sandra and Larry Beach; his in-laws, Lyle and Carolyn Larsen and Gerain and Laura Spatz; his grandchildren, Tobias and Brandon Kounovsky, Zachary and Cody Kounovsky and Adrick Spargo; his stepgrandchildren, Ryu (Maria) Eakes, Shelbi Hopkins, Chesni Fread-Gammon, Jessica and McKenna Pafford and Racheal Spargo; three great-grandchildren, Amaya Eakes, Felicia Drumheller and Xavier Thompson; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Kounovsky; in-laws, Robert and Irene Sperstad; and a brother-in-law, Junior Pavlik.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.