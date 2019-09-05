Raymond L. “Ike” Shriner, 91, of Grand Island passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Grand Island Veterans Guard.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.
Ike was born July 31, 1928, in rural Merrick County, the son of Pearl and Emma (Hahlweg) Shriner. He grew up and attended school in rural Wood River. He entered the United States Army on Nov. 18, 1952, serving during the Korean War. He was stationed overseas in Wurzburg, Germany, and honorably discharged on Oct. 22, 1954.
Returning to the States, he farmed for Graf Farms and hauled cattle for Turek and Mettenbrink Farms, until he started farming for himself and raising cattle. Following his retirement, Ike kept busy crushing cans at Kramer’s Iron.
His enjoyments included car races, tractor pulls, watching wrestling and westerns. He also enjoyed reminiscing with family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of his life and Ike always got the football games going at the family picnics.
Those who will cherish his memory include his children, Marcia Shriner, Susan Shriner and Katie Boyd, all of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Jason (Serena) Findley, Keri Findley (David Hamm), Bella and Wyatt Boyd, and Anthony Knuth; four great-grandchildren, Maddisyn, Noah and Luke Findley and Juniper Hamm; a sister, Nancy Collins of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Mary Shriner and Rose Shriner of Grand Island and Luella Shriner of Alda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ike was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, on Aug. 25, 2015; five brothers, Glenn, Gerald, Ralph, Robert and Danny; two sisters, Shirley Ewoldt and Jeane Menard; two grandchildren, Keri R. Findley and Kevin Findley; and three brothers-in-law, Pat, Gaylon and Dick.
Memorials are suggested to the family to designated at a later date.
