Raymond “Ray” R. Ortegren, 94, of Grand Island, formerly of Hastings and Palmer, died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Faith Lutheran Church, 837 N. Chestnut, Hastings. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer. Pastor Paul Dunbar and Pastor Joshua Davis will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 502 Utica St., Palmer, and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church in Hastings.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer or Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of arrangements.
More details will follow.