OMAHA — Raymond D. “Ray” Kosmicki, 82, of Omaha was born April 7, 1937, and passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
He was born in St. Libory.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Omaha. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Michael Cemetery in West Point.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha, followed by a vigil service at 7. This is a change of location.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Kathleen E. Kosmicki; brothers, Gerald and Ronald; children, Kent, Robert, Michael and Karen; grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Heart Association.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., has been entrusted with arrangements.