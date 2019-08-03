Randy Pointer, 60

Randy Gene Pointer, 60, of Grand Island died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center at Omaha.
Memorial service and celebration of Randy’s life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time.
Randy was born Aug. 17, 1958, in Grand Island, the son of Glenn and Alice (Redding) Pointer. He grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1976. In 1976, Randy married Jessie “Jett” Campbell, later divorcing. He married Charlene “Charlie” Hensley in 2007. They later divorced.
After high school, Randy worked at the Monfort meatpacking plant and as a chef at the Saddle Club. He also was a chef at Riverside Golf Club for 13 years and worked at the Platter restaurant.
About 22 years ago, Randy moved to Tennessee and was employed by Marsh Propane. An accident while driving a propane truck broke his spine in three places. He returned to Grand Island in 2017.
After multiple health issues, including kidney failure, Randy began dialysis. Throughout, he did his best to be positive and keep moving. He would walk around Suck’s Lake and volunteered at the Grand Generation Center, preparing the outbound meals for the Meals on Wheels program until his health no longer permitted him to do so. Randy loved to be with his family and attend family functions. He was an avid Husker fan, loved to go fishing, watch NASCAR racing, and watch his nephew, Shon, race sprint cars. He always enjoyed a good game of cards, especially pitch. A fighter until the end, Randy would say, “No matter how bad you’ve got it, somebody else is in worse shape.”
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Angela Hanson and Katie Ragon; grandson, Christopher (Rebecca) Hanson; granddaughter, Amanda Moreno (Phillip Bryant); great-granddaughter, Celeste Hanson; siblings, Pam (Grant) Hansen, Terry (Marcia) Pointer and Larry (Shellie) Pointer, all of Grand Island; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Jett Pointer.
