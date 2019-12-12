AURORA, Colo. — Randall A. “Randy” Mendyk, 48, of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Grand Island, died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home.

Services are pending with Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul.

More details will appear later.

