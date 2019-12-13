AURORA, Colo. — Randall A. “Randy” Mendyk, 48, of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Grand Island, died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Marty Egging will celebrate the Mass. The family requests that everyone wear Husker attire. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City, with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church, with a 9:30 parish Rosary. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Randy was born on Feb. 24, 1971, in Grand Island, the son of Max M. and Ruth A. (McBride) Mendyk. He grew up in Grand Island, where he received his education at Dodge Elementary School, Barr Junior High and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1989. He then attended University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he received his bachelor’s degree in computer science.
He then moved to Aurora, Colo., where he was employed for a number of years with J.D. Edwards in Denver and was currently working at Sunrise Medical in Boulder.
As a young boy he enjoyed spending time at his grandparents’ farm. He loved his birthday, holidays, traveling with his parents and spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephew. Randy lived for all Husker sports!
He is survived by his parents, Max and Ruth Mendyk of Phillips; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Heidi Mendyk of Worms; nephew, Rafe Mendyk, and niece, Riya Mendyk, both of Worms; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Mary Mendyk and Art and Thelma McBride.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.