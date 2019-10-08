HASTINGS — Randy Kirby, 61, of Hasting passed away Sept. 23, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Senior Center in Ord. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Randy was born Oct. 7, 1957, at Ord to Kenneth and Beverly (Plock) Kirby. He grew up in Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1975.
Randy later continued his education at Central Community College and graduated in May 1991, with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in drafting and architectural design.
While residing in Ord, Randy was the manager of the Pizza Hut. He also lived and worked in Grand Island and Hastings.
Randy leaves behind three children and their spouses, Josiah Kirby, Matthew and Aspen Kirby and Alyssa Kirby; two grandchildren; his siblings and their spouses, Rhonda and Darrell Bremer, Monty and Ramona Kirby, Michael and Denise Kirby and Kerry Kirby; his friend, Heather; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.