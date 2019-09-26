Randall Wetzel, 56

CAIRO — Randall Lee Wetzel, 56, of Cairo died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home in Cairo.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the First Baptist Church in Cairo. The Rev. Jack Boling will officiate.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Cairo QRT or the family for later designation.
Randy was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Grand Island to Jack L. and Janice (Guenther) Wetzel. He grew up in Grand Island and was educated at Grand Island Public Schools.
On Oct. 13, 1981, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served until Oct. 12, 1984.
He married Nancy J. Marcellus on March 20, 1986, at St. Patrick’s Church in O’Neill. The couple lived in Cairo where he worked as a welder. He finished his career at Baasch & Sons after 20 years of employment.
Randy was a training officer for the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and anything outdoors.
Survivors include wife, Nancy Wetzel of Cairo; son, Brian Wetzel (Mandy, Tristan, Braelynn and Ava) of Rockville; daughter, Samantha (Jason) Potter and Anna of Grand Island; father, Jack Wetzel of Boardman, Ore.; sisters, Tracy (Rick) VanPool of Beatrice and Kelly (Kevin) Salpas of Grand Island; half-siblings, Phyllis, Pamela, Patricia and Hank; numerous nieces and nephews and two grandpuppies, Taz and Tara.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Holman; and grandparents, Walter and Lorraine Guenther.