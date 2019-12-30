Deacon Randall J. Lewandowski, 62, of Grand Island passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will concelebrate with other priests of the Diocese of Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with a vigil service at 7. Interment will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton, with a 2 p.m. committal service.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cathedral or St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.
