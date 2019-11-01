ST. PAUL — Ramona Elizabeth Harris, 90, of St. Paul, formerly of Greeley, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the St. Paul Civic Center. Pastor Daniel Bear will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ramona Harris Memorial Fund. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Ramona was born on Jan. 28, 1929, in Lincoln to George and Grace (Ward) Sauer. She grew up in Omaha and graduated from Central High School. She was united in marriage to Matelyn “Mickey” Keith Harris on July 22, 1949, in Omaha. Ramona and Mickey moved in 1949 to Greeley, where they raised their family and built their business.
Ramona was a member of the United Methodist Church in Greeley, Evangelical Free Church in Grand Island, and at the time of her passing she was a member of Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, Greeley Center Extension Club, and the United Methodist Women’s Group. She was active in numerous Bible Study Groups and Book Clubs.
Ramona cherished her time with family and friends. Most times together involved a game of cards, which she loved to win! She loved to read, learn from others, travel, and share her love for the Lord.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Britt Harris (Patty Allen) of Greeley and Keith Harris of St. Paul; daughters, Brenda Stewart (Dave) of Cedar Creek, Paula Harris of St. Paul and Julie Johansen (Tony) of St. Paul; sons-in-law, Larry Dugan of St. Paul and Lorne Dowhy of York; grandchildren, Stacy Dugan Wood (Danny), Stephanie Walker (Brandon), Tyler Dugan (Kim), Cameron Dugan (Mary), Dawn Dowhy, Robin Williams (Travis), Logan Dowhy (Jordan), Amanda Harris, Matthew Stewart (Lisa), Andrew Stewart and Aaron Stewart (Kelsie); 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, George and Grace Sauer; husband, Matelyn Harris; and grandson, Derek Thomas Dugan.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.