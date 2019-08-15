Ramona Carmelita “Carmie” Edwards, 87, of Grand Island died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Revs. James R. Golka, Francis T. Curran, Mark A. Maresh, James J. Janovec and Martin L. Egging will concelebrate the funeral mass. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Curran Funeral Chapel. A Catholic Daughters rosary will be recited at 5, with a vigil service at 7. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Carmie’s obituary.
Ramona Carmelita Rose was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Grand Island. She was the daughter of Peter V. and Mary C. (Thiele) Rose. Carmie grew up in Grand Island, attending St. Mary High School, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. She married William K. “Bill” Edwards on Sept. 1, 1941, in Aurora. For the next 30 years Carmie traveled the United States, setting up housekeeping in many places while raising her family along the way, eventually moving back to Grand Island in 1987. Bill Edwards died March 31, 2011.
Carmie’s family and her faith were top priorities. Her church and church family were very important to her and she served the church in many capacities.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Catholic Daughters of Americas Court Ave Maria No. 1263.
Floral offerings are welcome as Carmie always loved gardening and fresh flowers.
Carmie will be dearly missed by many family members, beginning with her children, William Kline Edwards and spouse, Cara, of Dallas, Texas, Martin J. Edwards and spouse, Ellen, of Dallas, Texas, and David P. Edwards of Texarkana, Texas; and her sisters, Genevieve Rose of Grand Island and Kathryn Adams of Hastings. Others left to cherish her memory include her seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Carmie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Edwards, and two daughters, Mary Beth Edwards and Lynette Edwards Brooks.