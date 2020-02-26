Ralph Mead, 90, of Grand Island passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, with his family at his side, at the VA Hospital. He had a long battle with heart, lung and kidney disease.
Ralph donated his body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska. There will be no service at this time, but a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ralph attended schools in Grand Island, then enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1946. He served in the Marines for two years.
Upon his return to civilian life, he worked for the Grand Island Fire Department for just over 20 years. In 1961, he was instrumental in promoting the Golden Gloves Boxing program for 10 years in Grand Island, where he started as a boxer and transitioned into a training role and mentor, helping many youths in the area. Grand Island, in turn, had the largest tournament in the state of Nebraska.
He married Gladys Jensen in 1974 and moved to Newman Grove, where they owned and operated the Hombre Lounge and Steakhouse for 30 years. They retired in 2005 and moved back to Grand Island.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Gladys; daughters and spouses, Debbie (Tim) Lengfelder, Sandy (Dan) Secary of Colorado and Peggy (Larry) Christensen. He has a surviving brother, Fred Colwell from Vista, Calif. He has 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly; and also longtime and devoted friends, Bill Roseberry of Fredericksburg, Texas, Jerry Dobesh of Billings, Mt., and Skeet Cobb of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Mead and Sylvia Colwell; his first wife, Virginia; a son, Randy; and a brother, Robert.
Thanks to the many doctors, nurses and staff at the Saint Francis and VA Hospital for their care of Ralph. Suggested memorial donations are to the Grand Island and/or the Newman Grove Fire Department or the VA Hospice Care.