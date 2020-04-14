ST. PAUL — Rae Lea Lee, 72, of St. Paul died Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her home.
Rae Lea chose to be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions at this time, the family has chosen to celebrate her life at a later time at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul when the safety of everyone’s health can be guaranteed. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City.
Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church in St. Paul or to CHI Health Regional Cancer Center in Grand Island.
Rae Lea was born on Oct. 22, 1947, at Loup City, the daughter of Keith C. and Doris M. (Jensen) Moeller. She grew up in Loup City, where she attended Loup City Public School and graduated from Loup City High School in 1965.
She was united in marriage to Darwin R. Lee on Aug. 26, 1965, in Loup City. The couple lived their entire married life in St. Paul. Over the years, Rae Lea worked at various places in St. Paul, including Howard County Hospital, for Dr. Mathews medical office, St. Paul Dry Cleaners, American Legion Club, United Methodist Church, St. Paul Country Club and did child care in her home.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 119 of St. Paul and the St. Paul Country Club.
She enjoyed bowling, reading, golfing with Darwin on Friday night couples league and crocheting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school activities.
She is survived by her husband, Darwin Lee of St. Paul; children and spouses, Cheri and Cary DeMoss of Des Moines, Iowa, Tracey and Philip Lukasiewicz of Farwell and Brian Lee of Grand Island; seven grandchildren, Ryan Shirley, Kristina Shirley, Jordyn Lukasiewicz, Jared Lukasiewicz, Joseph Lukasiewicz, Cooper Lee and Layton Lee; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Deb Moeller of Loup City; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Donald Smith of Loup City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Pat Mudloff; and brother, Alan Moeller.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Rae’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.