GREELEY — Rachel A. Glinsmann, 83, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home in Greeley.
Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach. The Rev. Glenda Pearson will officiate. There will be no visitation. Rachel’s wishes were to be cremated. A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately following the service.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
Rachel was born on July 15, 1936, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Andrew and Marjorie (Jacobsen) Petersen. She was raised on the family farm near Wolbach, where she attended grade school in Brayton and high school in Wolbach.
Following high school, she was united in marriage to Wilfred Williams and raised three children: Sandy, David and Roger.
On June 20, 1973, in Lake Andes, S.D., Rachel was united in marriage to Donald Glinsmann. They were blessed with one more son: Donald, Jr.
Rachel had quite the sense of humor, always keeping her family and friends on their toes. She loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and also loved visiting with her neighbors and those who stopped by to say hi. She had a love for her miniature horses and her dog, Andy. Her family would sometimes think she could actually talk to animals and they understood her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sandy Fox of Ord, David (E.J.) Williams of Ord, Roger (Monica) Williams of St. Paul, Donny (Melissa) Glinsmann of Wolbach; grandchildren, Kelly (Brian) Magiera, Traci (Aaron) Jacobs, Casey (Heather) Fox, Mandi (Clint) McKean, Chassi Geist, Chance and Wyatt Williams; stepgrandchildren, Tyler (Amalee) Nealon and Ashley (Armando) Tamayo; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Wilfred Williams; a sister, Lois Petersen; two brothers, Willis and Darrold Petersen; her husband, Donald Glinsmann; and a son-in-law, Michael Fox.