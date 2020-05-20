R. Paul Robison, 97

BROKEN BOW — R. Paul Robison was born Sept. 10, 1922, to Raymond and Florence (Tappan) Robison. Paul passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Private graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Broken Bow Township Cemetery with Military Honors, Pastor Bob Winn officiating.
Visitation was Tuesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. An online guest book can be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary wants to remind people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Paul lived most of his life on North 12th Avenue in Broken Bow, in three different houses. His ancestors settled Tappan Valley in Custer County in 1879, a fact he was very proud of. Paul attended Broken Bow High School, graduating in 1940. While in high school he worked for the J.C. Penney store and continued working there until he joined the military. After he returned from his service he worked for the U.S. Postal service for 32 years. He then went to work for Security State Bank until it closed. For 36 years, Paul and Ann were janitors at the First Presbyterian Church. Paul knew how to make the floors in the fellowship hall shine!
Paul enlisted in military during World War II, following the path of his father who served in World War I, so it seemed natural to Paul to serve himself. Paul attempted to join the Navy but he failed the entrance exam because he was colorblind. He was then offered entry into the Army Air Corps. A group of servicemen were asked if any of them could type. Paul was an excellent typist but he didn’t share that information for fear he would be stuck in an office and he really want to wear one of those cool boomer jackets and sunglasses.
Paul did his basic training and flight training in Leavenworth, Kan. His first stop overseas was in England and he eventually was based out of a camp in Vienna. While in the Air Corps Paul performed a multitude of tasks, but his official title became tech sergeant and aerial gunner in the top turret on a B-17 “The Passionate Witch” fighter plane. On Jan. 11, 1944, his plane plummeted out of the sky due to being shot down over Hanover, Germany. It was the eighth mission for the crew. All 10 crew members got out of the plane, however the pilot’s parachute did not open and he was killed.
The rest of the crew was taken prisoner and paraded through the nearby German villages. The POWs were eventually stuffed into a small cattle car and transported to Stalag 17B camp, just outside of Krems, Austria. They had to endure an ungodly amount of filth and were fed minuscule amounts of food. Paul stated the only thing that helped them get through the duration of their capture was the Red Cross food parcels of Spam, powdered milk and saltine crackers; otherwise it was rutabaga soup. Paul did not smoke and would trade his cigarette allotment for food, too.
Paul had to remain at the camp for 16 months. Those in the camp were then forced to walk a grueling stretch of 287 miles, so the Germans could escape oncoming Russian air raids. On May 3, 1945, as they reached a forest in Austria, the American 13th Armored Division liberated them. General Dwight D. Eisenhower himself came and shook hands with everyone and questioned them about what had happened. Paul said that by the grace of God he was able to make it and he was glad to be freed.
Paul received a Purple Heart because he received an injury when his plane came down, an Air Medal since he flew more than five missions in the war, and a Presidential Unit Citation for being in one of the 60 planes that were shot down. Paul was an absolute humble gentleman and his service for our country will forever leave a mark in history. Paul was the last of “The Passionate Witch” crew to pass away.
Paul was united in marriage to Anna Marie Wanitschke on the stormy day of June 20, 1948. The weather may have been stormy but their marriage was not. Paul and Ann were happily married for 67 years prior to Ann’s death on Aug. 29, 2015. This union was blessed with one son, Michael “Mike” Paul Robison, on April 6, 1954. Mike married Kris Engel and soon added two more boys to the family, Jeremy Paul and Jacob Michael Robison. You would be hard pressed to find a more dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather than Paul. He was an amazing storyteller, loved a good joke and always had a twinkle in his eyes.
Paul is survived by his son, Michael, and wife, Kris, of Broken Bow; two grandsons, Jeremy and his fiancée, Gracia Kramer, of Lincoln and Jacob Robison of Broken Bow; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Kramer and Owen Robison of Lincoln; three sisters-in-law, Virginia Bohl of Loup City, Irma Wanitschke of Derby, Kan., and Donna Wanitschke of Grand Island; as well as many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Anna Marie Robison.