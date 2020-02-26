Prue Rebecca Luers, 94, of Grand Island passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge. Pastor Dan Bremer will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to Heartland Lutheran High School or Grace Lutheran Church.
Prue was born on Nov. 30, 1925, in Dallas, N.C., daughter of Dr. and Mrs. A.V. Boyles.
After graduating from high school in Dallas, she continued her education at the University of High Point in High Point, N.C.
On Dec. 28, 1945, Prue was united in marriage to Dr. Walter H. “Bud” Luers. After his discharge from active naval service, they made their home in Grand Island, where her husband established a dental practice and where they raised four children.
Prue was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where she served as a Bible School and Sunday School teacher and as an Altar Guild member for many years. She was a 50-year member of Chapter GP, PEO in Grand Island. She was an avid reader and belonged to The Wednesday Book Club. She enjoyed playing bridge and working in her flower garden. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at their cabin on the Platte River. She enjoyed living at Riverside Lodge the last seven years and loved the many lovely ladies and gentlemen that she met there.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joanna (John) Klinker of Coronado, Calif., and her son, Jim (Cindy) Luers of Lincoln; son-in-law, Warren Wilson of Lincoln; six grandchildren; 15 great-grand-
children; and several nieces and nephews.
Those who will meet her in Heaven include her beloved husband, Bud Luers; her two daughters, Penny Thornbrugh and Lindy Wilson; a son-in-law, John Thornbrugh; two brothers; a sister; and a darling great-grandson, Noah Hagmeier.