SPALDING — Prudie A. Bernt, 90, of Spalding passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Greeley Care Home in Greeley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Jim Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a wake service at 7. Visitation will resume from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at Dolce-Scheef Mortuary in Spalding.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.