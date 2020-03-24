Pollyanne Meyer, 92

Pollyanne J. Meyer, 92, of Grand Island, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Following a private burial in the Grand Island Cemetery, her memorial service will be at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Lisa Ewald officiating. The date of the service will be announced at a later time. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society or First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Pollyanne was born Sept. 10, 1927, to Jarrett and Mary (Coleman) Hare in Madison, Wis. She moved with her family to Lincoln and lived there for 10 years until the family moved to Grand Island. Pollyanne graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1945 and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1949.
On Feb. 2, 1953, Pollyanne was united in marriage to Robert W. Meyer at Grand Island and they celebrated 50 years together. The couple lived in Grand Island, where she worked as a kindergarten teacher within the Grand Island Public Schools system.
Among her many interests, she enjoyed gardening, needlepoint, cross stitch and genealogy. She played bridge and appreciated the many friends found within her bridge clubs. Her lifelong passion was her music and she was an accomplished pianist and soprano. She and her husband sang together in the choir of the First Presbyterian Church for many years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Retired Teachers Association, and Chapter CK PEO, where she served as president.
Survivors include three children and their spouses, Anne and Bill Quigley of Valentine, Robert A. Meyer of Omaha and Jim and Carol Meyer of Grand Island; five grandchildren, John Quigley, Bob Quigley, Casey Wiens, Jessica Wiens and Brett Wiens; and a brother and sister-in-law, Jarrett J. and Liz Hare of Lawrence, Kan.
Pollyanne was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2003, and her parents.