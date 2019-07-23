Phyllis Romine, 89

Phyllis Marie Romine, passed Friday, July 19, 2019, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island at the age of 89.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Phyllis was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Palisade to Guy and Ruth (Walbridge) Sailors. She graduated from Palisade High School in 1948, with the Popularity Poll title of “Miss Sophisticated.”
She married Lloyd Romine on Dec. 27, 1949, in Palisade. The couple lived in Lincoln and in Haines, Ark. They returned to Nebraska in 1951, moved to Denver for a period, and made their home in Grand Island in 1954.
Phyllis was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, the Grand Island Saddle Club, the Liederkranz and the D.O.E.S. She enjoyed spending time with friends in her bowling league. She loved to travel, write poetry and her row 11 table 7 at Fonner Park.
Phyllis’ greatest joy in life was caring for her family, her loving husband of 63 years, her five children and many grandchildren. She was an avid fan of all Husker sports and had an incredible gift of gab and sense of humor.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses, one son and a daughter-in-law, Eddie and Tamara Romine of Fuquay-Varina, N.C; and four daughters and two sons-in-law, Debbie and Kirby Knight of Grand Island, Sherri and Rodney Watson of Phillips, Kimberly Romine of Lincoln, and Patricia Masten of Wichita, Kan; 12 grandchildren, Shay and Ryan Nolan, Trevor, Erin, Braden and Lauren Romine, Christopher Watson, Cara Weston, Jaden Watson, Jennifer, Afton and Eric Baker; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister, Yvonne Hiner; a brother, Tom Sailors; her in-laws, Beauford and Margaret Romine; a son-in-law, E. Russell Masten II; and a great-grandson, Axton Nolte.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com
