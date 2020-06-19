ORD — Phyllis A. Malottke, 80, of Ord passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney following a brief illness.
Ms. Malottke’s wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ord Township Library. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.