Phyllis Malottke, 80

ORD — Phyllis A. Malottke, 80, of Ord, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the CHI Good Samaritan Health System Hospital in Kearney following a brief illness.
Ms. Malottke’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Ord Township Library.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Ann was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Valley County to Arnold Walter and Mabel Fern (Welsh) Malottke.
Phyllis was the Salutatorian of the Scotia High School Class of 1958. She attended Towers College of Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. After completing her degree, Phyllis moved to Omaha where she managed welfare case workers for Social Services. She also worked for the phone company and finished her career at Mutual of Omaha. In the mid-90s Phyllis settled in Ord to care for her aging mother, Mabel, and step-father, Tony.
Phyllis will be remembered as a kind, gentle, generous and compassionate lady. She was always interested and concerned with her friends and their families.
Phyllis spent much of her time at the Ord Township Library where she had a close circle of friends. She had a passion for reading and would read all of the local newspapers and retain the information in them. She was an avid conversationalist, as everyone that knew her would attest to. Phyllis will be dearly missed by many.
Survivors include a step-sister, Karen Simpson of Corning, Calif; and several first cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Malottke; mother, Mabel Havorka; step-father, Tony Havorka; infant brother, Ronald Malottke; and her-18-year-old brother, Keith Malottke.