Phyllis Johnson, 92

Phyllis J. Johnson, 92, of Grand Island passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at the Lebensraum.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home.
Phyllis was born on Jan. 19, 1927, in Franklin to Onno and Bertha (Larraway) Osterbuhr. She graduated from high school in Franklin.
On July 13, 1947, she was united in marriage to Robert Kellogg. One daughter was blessed into this union. After marrying Christ Johnson on Nov. 8, 1974, she gained three stepchildren.
Phyllis was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Platt Duetsche and the BPO Does. Throughout her life, she worked for the U.S. Naval Ammunitions in Hastings, the Army Ammunition in Grand Island, as well as the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island. In her spare time, Phyllis enjoyed reading and playing pitch.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Dayle Kay Sherrill of Denver, Colo.; her stepchildren, Michele Downs of Grand Island and Craig Johnson and his wife, Sunshine, of Grants Pass, Ore., and Robyn Congrove of Russell, Kan.; two grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by both her husbands and a brother.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Foundation.
