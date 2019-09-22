Petronella ”Nellie” Leola (Bader) McMahon, 93, of Giltner died Sept. 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sep. 25, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island, with the Rev. James Golka officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Giltner.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner with the family to receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. with the rosary to be recited at 7. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Petronella (Nellie) L. McMahon was born Aug. 19, 1926, in Seward, the daughter of Leo Joachim and Petronella (Nellie) Mary (Buecker) Bader. Nellie was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Seward.
She attended rural District 37 public school where she graduated from the 8th grade. She then attended Tamora Public School, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in Grand Island at the age of 17 with the Class of 1943. She entered St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Grand Island on Jan. 23, 1944, and at the same time joined the United States Cadet Nurses Corps, where she was a member for three years during World War II. She graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing on Jan. 23, 1947. Upon graduation she was employed at St. Francis Hospital as a charge nurse in the nursery.
She was united in marriage to Bernard Joseph McMahon on Oct. 8, 1947, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island by Msgr. Leo Keating. To this union, 11 children were born: Tom, Mary, Patrick, Margaret, Catherine, Jeanne, Joe, Rita, John, Anne and Marilyn.
The couple began their married life in Grand Island before moving to Merrick County. In March 1953 they moved to a farm south of Aurora and later, in 1956, to Giltner where she practiced professional private duty nursing for many years in Hall and Hamilton County. She was employed by Memorial Hospital in Aurora from July 1963 until her retirement July 1, 1992.
Bernard and Nellie celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2007. Bernard preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 2011.
She was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed watching college basketball.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner, St. Joseph’s Altar Society and “The Golden Oldies.” She always thanked God for the wonderful blessing of her husband, loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all the joys they brought into her life over the years.
Today, we have lost the comfort of mom’s presence, but she and dad remain the heart of this family. We love her and will never know anyone more inspiring or full of life.
Those left to cherish her thoughts and memories are her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by son, Tom McMahon of Roseville, Calif.; daughter and son-in-law, Mary L. (Daniel) Schartz of O’Neill; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick L. (Patricia) McMahon of Hemingford; daughter and son-in-law, Margaret A. (Randy) Carrier of Salina, Kan.; daughter and son-in-law, Catherine M. (Denis) Bachman of Giltner; daughter, Jeanne T. Robertshaw of Aurora; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph T. (Betty) McMahon of Papillion; daughter and son-in-law, Rita R. (Scott) Harmon of Trumbull; son and daughter-in-law, John M. (Dianne) McMahon of Grand Island; daughter and son-in-law, Anne E. (Mark) Pittard of Lynn Haven, Fla.; daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn A. (Todd) Williams of Doniphan; 15 granddaughters, 16 grandsons and 63 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard McMahon; son-in-law, Barry Robertshaw; daughter-in-law, Pamela McMahon; four sisters, Theresa Sopher, Genevieve Sopher, Barbara Guthmann and Sister Mary Barbara Bader; four brothers, Alois Bader, Jerome Bader, Urban Bader and infant brother Leo Henry Bader.