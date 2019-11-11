BROKEN BOW — Bernard “Pete” Murphy, 85, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Broken Bow, with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at Giltner, with military honors.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, with family greeting friends from 6:30 to 7:30 and a rosary service at 7:30. Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Bernard “Pete” Francis Murphy was born Dec. 1, 1933, to Cornelius and Laura Murphy in Geneva. He served in the Navy, spending part of his military service stationed in the Philippines.
He married Janie Miller Murphy on June 12, 1971.
Pete is survived by his wife, Janie; a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Jason Messer of Armour, S.D.; a son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Heidi Murphy of Denver, Colo.; three grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Jeanine Murphy of Anacortes, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Paul.