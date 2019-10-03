Perry L. Ulmer, 72, of Grand Island died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.

Perry was born Dec. 27, 1946, at York. He was the son of Leon D. and Bertha E. (Griess) Ulmer.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Pfeifer) Ulmer; sons, Kurt and Jeff Ulmer; three grandchildren; brother, Dale Ulmer; sister, Patsy Ulmer.

Perry was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lonnie.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your condolences may by given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Perry’s obituary.

Sign up for our Daily Obituaries Email:

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.