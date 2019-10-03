Perry L. Ulmer, 72, of Grand Island died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.
Perry was born Dec. 27, 1946, at York. He was the son of Leon D. and Bertha E. (Griess) Ulmer.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Pfeifer) Ulmer; sons, Kurt and Jeff Ulmer; three grandchildren; brother, Dale Ulmer; sister, Patsy Ulmer.
Perry was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lonnie.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.