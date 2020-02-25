Penni Pass, 53, of Grand Island died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in her home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the New Hope Revival Center located at 2103 West College Ave with the Rev. Norman Kirschbaum officiating. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Penni was born Nov. 7, 1966, in Grand Island. Penni was courageous and kindhearted, having a giving nature and a loving soul. She was determined to see her children succeed and loved her family unconditionally. She was loved by her family and all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed.
Penni is survived by her husband: Donald Pass, Sr.; daughters, Elizebeth, Kya, Andréa, Lashawn; sons: Joshua, Jeremiah, Donald Pass, Jr, Teon; five grandchildren; and parents, Madeline and Norman Kirschbaum.
She was preceded in death by her son, Isaac Pass; and mother-in-law, Sula Pass.