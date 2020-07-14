Penelope Lee Marshall, precious baby daughter of Morgan Roman and Gaige Marshall, was born into the arms of angels Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. Born at 36 weeks, she weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday morning at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Sioux Falls, S.D. www.millerfh.com
Although Penelope never spent any time with us on earth, she was very loved and touched many lives. Her twin brother, Griffin, and her parents will have a special guardian angel watching over them their entire lives. Our precious angel will never be forgotten.
In addition to her parents and twin brother, she is survived by maternal grandparents, Britt and Twila Roman of Sioux Falls, S.D.; paternal grandparents, Melanie Marshall and Terry Bates of Grand Island and Stephen Marshall of North Platte; great-grandparents, Janet and Roger Melius of Faulkton, S.D., Linda and Tommy Willis of Merryville, La., Beth Roman of Big Spring, Texas, Cynthia Stroud and John Burke of North Platte and Donald Marshall of Kearney; as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Morgan and Gaige would like to personally thank the doctors and nurses at Sanford Health for all of their love, compassion and support during this very tough time. We will be forever grateful.