Peggy Puckett, 37

CAIRO — Peggy Ann Puckett, 37, of Cairo died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island due to a brain aneurysm.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Darrell Holzinger will be officiating. A private family committal service will be in the Oakridge Cemetery in Dannebrog.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Peggy was born Nov. 7, 1982, to Loy and Jeanette (Lehn) Krous in Grand Island. She attended Centura Public School. She was married to Jerry Puckett of Cairo.
Peggy had a “heart of gold” and hated NO ONE! She was very proud to receive her CNA license. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her two daughters, Alisha and Miranda.
Peggy was a member of the Sunlight Bible Fellowship Church in Cairo.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Alsiha Puckett and Miranda Puckett, both of Cairo, and their father, Jerry Puckett of Cairo; her parents, Loy and Jeanette Krous of Dannebrog; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Laura and Dan Gay of Grand Island and Ashley and Pat Hersh of Inavale; two stepsons, Jerry Puckett Jr. (Mariah) of Colorado and Daugherty Puckett of Colorado; two stepdaughters, Hannah Neisner of Grand Island and Catarina (Matt) McFarland of Texas; her step-grandchildren, Zelina, Mia, Teegan, Tayven and Olivia; two uncles, Steven Lehn of Dannebrog and William (Ida) Lehn of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lowell and Wilma Lehn and Charles and LaVonna Krous.
