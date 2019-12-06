CAIRO — Peggy Ann Puckett, 37, of Cairo, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island due to a brain aneurysm.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Darrell Holzinger will be officiating. A private family burial will be in the Oakridge Cemetery at Dannebrog.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
More details will follow.