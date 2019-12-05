CAIRO — Peggy Ann (Krous) Puckett, 37, of Cairo died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will appear later.
CAIRO — Peggy Ann (Krous) Puckett, 37, of Cairo died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will appear later.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.