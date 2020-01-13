BURWELL — Pearl Ellen Dexter, 102, of Burwell, formerly of Amelia, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Burwell Baptist Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell. Pastor Joel Wentworth will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the Burwell Baptist Church. There will be no visitation. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.
Pearl was born June 23, 1917 in Custer County to Peter and Anna (Rhode) Jacobson. She moved with her family as a child to Gibbon. After graduation she received her teaching certificate and started teaching in country school in Holt County. She met Raymond Dexter and they were married on Jan. 30, 1942, in O’Neill. Pearl and Ray ranched and always lived on the same place in Holt County. After she raised her family, she went back to college and received her education degree. She taught school for over 25 years. Raymond died March 25, 2009.
Pearl enjoyed gardening, flowers, playing the piano and teaching. She enjoyed providing beautiful bouquets of flowers for Sunday services at church. She attended church for many years at Cedar Creek and enjoyed playing the piano. In later years she became a member of the Burwell Baptist Church.
Pearl is survived by seven children, Coen and Brenda Dexter of Nucla, Colo., Ruth Miller of Burwell, Marlynn and Kay Dexter of Kearney, Galynn and Carolyn Dexter of Burwell, Carol and Ray DeGroff of Burwell, Sandy and Dave Gideon of Burwell and Earleen and Gary Strong of Chambers; 17 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; a sister, Rose Jacobson; a son-in-law, Gary Miller; a grandson, Monte Dexter; and two great-grandchildren, Payton Gideon and Katie Kate McClintic.