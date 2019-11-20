RAVENNA — Pauline May Moon passed away in her sleep at the age of 99 on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna.
Cremation has taken place and she will be interred in the family plot at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Grand Island at a later date. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements
She was a resident in the Good Samaritan Home Ravenna.
She was born on May 1, 1920, in Ravenna to Bill and Lydia Voss. She spent her early years on her parents’ farms in the Ravenna area.
She married James Harrison Moon in 1938 and had one son. She was a school teacher and taught in a number of one-room rural schools. Later she worked with her husband, Harris, in a number of family businesses.
She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna.
She is survived by her son, Jerald Lee Moon, and his wife, Bernice, of Longmont, Colo., and grandson, Joel Curtis Moon, of Niwot, Colo.