SPALDING — Pauline E. Haggerty, 58, of Spalding passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Revs. Antony Thekkekara and James Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery at Spalding.
A wake service will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Visitation will follow from 5 to 7. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHMs effective June 22 will be followed at the visitation, funeral and dinner.
Pauline Emma Haggerty, the fourth child born to Harold Bernard and Rose Mary (Eckard) Haggerty, was born on June 24, 1962, at Spalding. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, attended Spalding Public School and graduated from Spalding High School in 1981.
Following graduation, Pauline continued taking care of her younger siblings and began providing care for children in the Spalding community. She was affectionately known to family and friends as “Pooh.” She continued until about 2010 when she started cooking at the Spalding Senior Center. She enjoyed caring for the children and looked forward to visiting with members of the community at the senior center.
Pauline was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Church in Spalding. She loved spending time with family and friends. She took charge of organizing family gatherings, planning all of the details. She was passionate about both gardening and canning, always keeping her family members fed. Pauline was talented at embroidery work and many other crafts. She blessed the community and her family with all of the homemade cards she would send for birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.
Pauline is survived by her mother, Rose Haggerty; six siblings, Roberta Haggerty and Ann Glaser, both of Spalding, Frances Bauer of St. Paul, Linda Haggerty of Spalding, Leo (Gina) Haggerty of Cushing and Claire Landers of Wolbach: along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold; brothers, James, Henry and infant Louis; and her grandparents.