SPALDING — Pauline E. Haggerty, 58, of Spalding passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Revs. Antony Thekkekara and James Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery at Spalding. A wake service will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Visitation will follow from 5 to 7. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHMs effective as of June 22 will be followed at the visitation, funeral and dinner. Levander Funeral Home in Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.