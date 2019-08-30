HENDERSON — Pauline Marie Friesen, wife of Don, mother of three and grandmother to 13, entered the courts of her Heavenly Father on Aug. 28, 2019, at the age of 75.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. There will be no visitation during the day on Monday at the mortuary, but the family will greet friends and neighbors from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the Countryside Bible Church in Hampton.
Private graveside service will be held at Farmer’s Valley Cemetery in Hamilton County. This will be followed by a celebration of Pauline’s life at Countryside Bible Church at 10:30 am, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Pauline made her appearance into this world in the arms of Henry and Sarah Ratzlaff on Nov. 8, 1943. She was one of seven children raised in a home devoted to Christ, and she herself learned to know Him personally while attending Christian Day School in Mountain Lake, Minn.
Upon graduation from high school, Pauline attended Grace Bible College in Omaha. Here she met Don Friesen, the love of her life. They married on Aug. 28, 1964. After a few years in the Beatrice and Lincoln area, they relocated to Henderson, where they started a business, attended church and raised their children.
Pauline devoted her years on this earth to home and family. She worked alongside her husband to operate the family construction business, Friesen Construction, and this work allowed her the flexibility to be fully invested in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. Pauline loved attending their games, recitals, concerts and programs, and her life revolved around loving on those God placed in her circle. She made precious memories traveling with friends and family. It was during one of these trips to Israel that she experienced a resurgence in her faith.
Pauline used her God-given gifts of planning and organizing to serve in the Countryside Bible Church kitchen. She enjoyed being part of a team that prepared for church-wide holiday feasts, Vacation Bible School snacks, conferences, and funerals. This same commitment to ensuring people were fed and fulfilled happened at her home, where she hosted coffees with friends and family. Nothing made her happier than greeting her guests with a clean home, hot coffee, and homemade goodies. She made home a place people wanted to be, and time with family, for her, was a day well-spent.
In spite of a dire diagnosis of two terminal cancers in January of 2019, Pauline lived her final months with grace, gentleness, humor, and an unwavering faith in her Lord Jesus Christ.
Pauline is survived by her husband of exactly 55 years, Don; her son, Mike (Kris) of York; daughter, Stephanie (Mark) Sharpe of Golden, Colo.; and son, Brad (Lori) of Henderson. Also missing her dearly will be her precious grandchildren, Jessie, Samantha, Taylor, Mitchell, Joshua, Hayley, Riley, Madison, Blake, Noah, Mia, Creighton and Meggan; and her rescue pup Shady. Pauline leaves behind her sisters, Darlene Bixel, Rose Johnson, and Dee Ratzlaff; brothers, Willard and Ron; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, whom she counted as dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dennis; her brothers-in-law, John Ratzlaff and Mel Friesen; and her nephew, David Johnson.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial donations in memory of Pauline can be made to Countryside Bible Church/Building Fund.
The family wishes to offer sincere thanks to their amazing friends, family, the AseraCare hospice team, Tabitha Home Health, and Henderson Hospital staff who have provided comfort and care during Pauline’s final days.
Condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.