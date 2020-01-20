ST. PAUL — Paul A. Swanson, 84, of rural St. Paul died on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the First Baptist Church in Dannebrog. Pastors Donnie Halbgewachs and Robert Pearson will officiate. A lunch will follow the service at noon in the fellowship hall at the church. There will be a fellowship time at 1 p.m. Friday to share memories and favorite stories of Paul. A private committal service will be held at a later time.
Family will greet friends an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Paul was born on Oct. 2, 1935, in Westerville, to Joseph and Lillian (Wrasse) Swanson. He grew up in Westerville. His family of nine moved to Howard County where he graduated from Dannebrog High School.
He took over the Swanson Ranch in 1956 after the death of his father. He worked with his mother for many years. He was told by his doctor to leave the ranch due to a back injury. He then attended Bethel College in Minneapolis, Minn., where he met his wife.
He was united in marriage to Noelle “Gerri” Anderson in Minneapolis on June 21, 1958. After marriage, the couple returned to Nebraska, where they farmed and ranched until his passing. The couple enjoyed traveling to Lobster Lake, Minn., and Alaska.
Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Dannebrog, serving as a Deacon for many years. Paul was a lifelong cattle rancher, a job he thoroughly loved. In addition to the ranch work, he worked in construction for several companies. His hobbies included hunting and fishing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Noelle; daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Steve Vaughn of Jacksonville, Fla.; Tammy and Steve Zurbuchen of Wichita, Kan.; son and daughter-in-law, James “Russ” and Janelle Swanson of St. Paul; son-in-law, T.J. McAndrew of Beaver Crossing; grandchildren and spouses, Amy Vaughn, Andrew and Josie Vaughn, Andrea and Anthony Williams, Emily Zurbuchen, Ashleigh and Justin Browning, Jamie and Stephanie McAndrew, Lilly Swanson, Max Swanson, and Cody Swanson; several great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Helen Swanson of Dannebrog, and Carol Swanson of Yankton, S.D.
Paul is also survived by his brother-in-law, and dear friend, Dean Anderson, of Buffalo, Minn.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nancy McAndrew; grandson, John Thomas McAndrew; brothers, Melvin, Leonard, Ted, Fennet, and Arvid; and sister, Jarda Swanson.