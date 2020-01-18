Paul A. Swanson, 84, of rural St. Paul died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the First Baptist Church in Dannebrog. A private burial will be in the Oakridge Cemetery in Dannebrog. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will follow.
