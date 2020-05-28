RAYMOND — Paul Charles Rutten, 31, of Raymond, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident in Bellevue.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, there will be a private family service held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Brian Ketelsen officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunrise Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, with Military Rites conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post #44 of Cedar Rapids, and the Air Force Funeral Honor Guard.
In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions set by the CDC, a visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, only allowing 10 people in the building at a time. In an effort to keep our community safe, we strongly encourage those feeling ill or who are part of an at-risk population (e.g., the elderly or immune-compromised, etc.) to please stay home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
There will be a video of the service for Paul on his obituary page of our website following the services.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com