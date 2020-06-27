Paul “Pauly” Rivera, 63, of Grand Island, formerly of Kearney, passed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. James Golka. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Pauly was born June 6, 1957, in Kearney, the son of Manuel and Angeline (Hernandez) Rivera. Pauly spent his last years with Mosaic, a wonderful place. Some of his enjoyments included music, coffee and good food. He is remembered for his infectious smile, especially when someone gave him a dollar bill.
Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Megdaline (Lloyd) Cash of Kearney, Joe (Dorothy) Rivera of Grand Island, Lucy (Lupe) Pacheco of Kearney, Helen Bickford of Kearney, Elizabeth (Henry) Vega of Grand Island and Lisa Rivera of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his mom and dad; his siblings, Virginia Mancilla, Ray Rivera, Rosemary Jenkins, Victoria Deras, Gracie Rivera and Manuel Rivera Jr; and a brother-in-law, Delbert Bickford.