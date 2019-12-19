CENTRAL CITY — Patty M. Gleason, 63, of Central City died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Bryan East in Lincoln.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Patty is survived by her husband, Wayne of Central City; four daughters, Tobby and Brad Sorgenfrei of Phillips, Natalie and Mike Foulk of Archer, Schavon and Cort Cordsen of Central City, and Lillie and Tyson Chambers of Bennet; three brothers, Glen and Margie Bailey of Lincoln, Robert and Lisa Bailey of Grand Island, Lonnie Shockley of Clarks; three sisters, Barbara Combs of Grand Island, Janice Groetzinger of Grand Island, and Tammy Dizmang of Grand Island; three stepchildren, Jennifer and Alvin Purifoy of Media, Minn., Kevin and Heather Gleason of Circle Pines, Minn., and Brittni Gleason of Fairmont, Minn; and 18 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marla Friesen.