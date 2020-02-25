Patrick Willey

Patrick D. Willey of Grand Island died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home, with family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. The Revs Donald A. Buhrman and Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Special Olympics, or The Grace Foundation. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Pat’s obituary.
Pat was born Feb. 10, 1942, at Grand Island. He was the son of Dale and Roberta (Wingert) Willey. He grew up in Grand Island, attending St. Mary’s School and graduating from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1960. He continued his education at Kearney State College.
In 1962, Pat began working as a grain inspector at Hastings Grain Inspection in Hastings. After 42 years of service, he retired in 2004.
In Pat’s first marriage to Lonnie Beck in Jan. of 1963, four children were born. He married Dianne Ostdiek on May 26, 1990, in Hastings. They made their home in Hastings, and eventually moved to Grand Island in 2014.
Pat loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and cherished his golf outings with family and friends. He was gifted at woodworking and relished afternoons at the racetrack betting the ponies.
He was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the Elks.
He will be remembered and missed by his wife, Dianne Willey of Grand Island; children, Jody (Neil) Vernon of Morton, Ill., Joshua (Mindy) Willey of Crete; son-in-law, Eric Buchanan of Lincoln; siblings, Bert Willey of Grand Island, Kathy (Ron) Arent of Grand Island, Colleen Lange of Grand Island, Peggy (Tom) Hansen of Omaha, Bobbie (Steve) Durham of Grand island, Mike Willey and Suzi Griffin of Grand Island, Eva Willey of Lincoln, Bridget (Larry) Long of Grand Island, Maureen (Allen) Christensen of Palmer, Kevin (Cindy) Willey of Grand Island, Brian (Dawn) Willey of Grand Island, Tim Willey of Grand Island.
Others left to cherish his memory include his grandchildren, Ethan (Hope) Vernon, Sam (Jessica) Vernon, Landon Vernon, Jack Buchanan, Davis Buchanan, Michael Willey, Cameron Willey, Claire Willey; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; daughter, Nikki Buchanan; and brother-in-law, Charlie Lange.