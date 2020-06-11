Patrick H. “Pat” Mulligan, 87, of Grand Island died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Country House Residence in Grand Island, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will be the celebrant. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary’s Cathedral’s Facebook page. Visitation, without the family present, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Curran Funeral Chapel. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed; face masks will be required. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral or Grand Island Central Catholic. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Pat’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Pat was born Jan. 7, 1933, at Loup City. He was the son of Leo H. and Mary (Ambrose) Mulligan.
Pat grew up in Loup City, moving to Grand Island at the age of 9. He attended St. Mary’s School and graduated in 1950. He was employed at Souflman’s Lumber Yard. He entered the Army on Feb. 11, 1953, serving until he was honorably discharged on Feb. 10, 1955. Pat returned to Grand Island where he worked for O.P. Skaggs. He then moved to Wichita working for Boeing Aircraft as a machinist. In November of 1957 he married Ellen Cahill at Saint Peter Catholic Church in Clarks. He and Ellen returned to Grand Island in 1959, where he worked at IGA until March 1966, then began his career at Sperry New Holland in Grand Island until he retired in 1991.
Pat enjoyed meeting people and striking up a conversation with whoever he met, so in retirement he was a carryout at Skagway until he retired for good at 80 years young. Pat lost the love of his life when Ellen died Dec. 16, 2007.
Pat enjoyed fishing, cheering for the Huskers, playing cards, traveling, airplanes, and collecting coins. His favorite pastime was time spent with his family and grandkids.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, ushering for over 40 years; 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus; and the American Legion.
Survivors of the immediate family include two sons and daughters-in-law, Duane and Janet Mulligan, Bob and Michelle Mulligan; two daughters and sons-in-law, DeAnna and Steve Hawes, Becky and Don Dobesh; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellen; an infant daughter, Debra; one brother and one sister.