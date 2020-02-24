Patrick D. Willey, 78, of Grand Island died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home, with family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. The Revs Donald A. Buhrman and Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate the funeral mass. Inurnment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service to follow at 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Special Olympics, or The Grace Foundation.
