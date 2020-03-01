Patrick Berney, 52

Patrick H. Berney, 52, of Grand Island died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at CHI Health St. Francis.
Graveside service and burial of ashes will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Grand Island Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Patrick was born Sept. 4, 1967, at Grand Island, the son of Raymond and Viola (Burson) Berney. He graduated from Ord High School, class of 1986. He worked for TJ’s Car Care for many years. He enjoyed model cars, and camping and fishing with friends.
Survivors include his mother, Viola Berney; a brother, Jeremy Berney; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Berney.