HOLSTEIN — Patricia A. Perrie, 66, of Holstein passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation; your cooperation is appreciated.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Patricia was born Nov. 11, 1953, in Grand Island to Marshall and Darlene (Wells) Christensen. She attended Grand Island Senior High School. Patricia married Ron Perrie on July 14, 1990; he preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2005.
Patricia worked at Delicious Foods, Am-Can, Marshall Town, and Thermo-King. She was a Gold Star Mother member and proud supporter of various military and Fallen Hero Organizations including DAV and American Legion. Patricia enjoyed outdoor activities, including golf, fishing, camping and grilling. She was an avid softball player. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and many special friends.
Survivors include her children, JaNalle (E.J.) Gowlovech of Sioux Falls, S.D., JaDeen (Ryan) Hesman of Blue Hill, James (Rachella) Perrie of Pagosa Springs, Colo., and Rhonda (Gregg) Perrie of Thermopolis, Wyo.; daughter-in-law, Tricia (Dustin) Gay of Guide Rock; grandchildren, Taisya Gowlovech, Annie Gowlovech, Taitlyn Gowlovech, Taylor Gowlovech, Caleb Hesman, Caden Hesman, Dameion Cornell, Zoie Cornell, Sadie Cornell, Kolten Gay, Braeden Perrie, Riley Perrie, Quaid Perrie, Michele Perrie, Edeline Perrie, Gaelle Perrie, Avery (Rich) Burridge and William DeVries; mother, Darlene Christensen of Grand Island; siblings, Sandi (Bob) Meinecke of Cody, Wyo., Debbie Christensen of Grand Island, Cindy (Allen) Payne of Grand Island and twin sister, Pam (Donnie) Christensen of Grand Island; and sister-in-law, Louise Christensen.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Marshall Christensen; husband, Ron Perrie; son, Wayne Cornell; brothers, Butch Christensen and Greg Christensen; and special cousin, CarolAnn Chiodo.