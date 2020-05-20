HOLSTEIN — Patricia A. Perrie, 66, of Holstein passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service and burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
