LINCOLN — Patricia “Pat” Anne Sullivan Plith, 88, of Lincoln passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 on Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1720 Lake St., Lincoln.
She was born Oct. 24, 1932, in O’Neill to Daniel and Gladys (Ridgeway) Sullivan.
She was a loving wife and mother, adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and pets and was a dedicated nurse.
Pat made her first Holy Communion on May 19, 1940, and Sodality of Our Blessed Lady on Dec. 8, 1947. She graduated from St. Mary’s Cathedral High School on May 28, 1950. St. Francis dedication in 1951, and then attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island, where she graduated with a nursing degree in 1953 (Duchesne College in Omaha). On May 8, 1954, she married Kenneth Plith. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital from 1963-1993 and was employee of the year in 1976.
She is survived by her children, Pam Plith Baird, Pat (Jacki) Plith, Michael Plith and Ken Plith II; grandchildren, Carlie Plith, Megan Tafoya, Shayna (Carl) Thomas and Lyla (Dylan) Drake-Wilhelm; great-grandchildren, Capreece and Cassian Green, Maria and Andres Tafoya, Carter Ingersoll, Bexley and Veyda Thomas and Lucas and Lane Drake Wilhelm; beloved dog, Bear; siblings, Don Ridgeway, Charlotte (Bob) Markworth, Jean Sullivan and Rita Meyer; and brother-in-law, Tom Dunphy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Plith; parents; father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Charlotte Plith; sister, Maureen Dunphy; brother, Danny Sullivan; and brother-in-law, Chaz Meyer.
Memorials suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Capital Humane Society. The family requests casual clothing for the service.
Condolences: lincolnfh.com.