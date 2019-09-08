Patricia “Pat” A. Grell, 83, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Tiffany Square.
Celebration of Life service will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Reception will follow at the funeral home.
Pat was born on July 23, 1936, at Grand Island, the daughter of Rudolph and Bernadine (Dibbern) Ewoldt. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High. She moved to Omaha, where she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
On Feb. 6, 1960, she was united in marriage to DeWayne Grell. This union was blessed with four children: Kimberly, Roxanne, Jeff and Traci. They lived in Omaha, moving to Shelton in 1965, and then Grand Island in 1972. She worked for the Grand Island Veterans Home and then went to work for Allen’s True Value.
She was a member of the St. Pauls Lutheran Church. Some of her enjoyments included playing cards, crafts with her children when they were growing up, fishing and camping. Most of all, she enjoyed time spent with family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Roxanne (Ted) Aldrich, Jeff (Dawn) Grell and Traci (Rick) Kraft; grandchildren, Brodie, Jessica, Brooke, Amber, Zane, Alicia and Megan; great-grandchildren, Collin, Abriella, Bennett, Zavannah, Hollis, Everleigh, Lexie, Gavin, and soon to be blessed with two additional great-grandchildren; and a sister, Susan (Larry) Bengtson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, DeWayne, who died April 17, 2019; her daughter, Kimberly Grell; her parents; and her brother, Richard (Dick) Ewoldt.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.