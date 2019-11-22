Patricia ‘Mammy’ Stevens, 103

POLK — Patricia C. ‘Mammy’ Stevens, 103, of Polk passed away peacefully in her sleep, Nov. 21, 2019, in York.
Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at the Polk Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Patricia was born Aug. 5, 1916, in Marquette to Leonard and Edna (Anderson) Orendorff and was a graduate of Polk County School.
She was a member of Polk United Methodist Church since 1959, and member of the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association, where she was named Member of the Month and Member of the Year in 2002.
She was united in marriage to Paul W. Stevens on June 24, 1936. They met at the Polk Cafe, owned by her parents and where she was a waitress. Together they raised two daughters, and actively farmed until 1987, when they bought their first racehorse, Set It Free. Together they bred and raised many notable racehorses. After her husband’s death, she continued to breed and raise horses. Most notably, Pappy’s Double, named after her late husband who later became Nebraska Horse of the Year. She was a proud supporter of Nebraska Horse Racing and sponsored the Stevens Stakes Race for three continuous years.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed many memorable moments at their home and at Bucktail Lake in Clarks.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Dennis Hendricks of Heber City, Utah; her grandchildren and their spouses, Kim and Pat Kenney, Kirk and Theresa Hueftle, Kristi and Clint Carter, Steve and Jodie Hendricks, Tim and Becky Benson and Lisa and Dean Troester. She is also suvived by her great-grandchildren and their spouses, Kimberly and Todd Metevia, Garrett and Lauren Carter, Hannah Carter, Preston, Taylor and Mason Hendricks, Adam and Erin Benson, and Sierra Cepel. Other survivors include several great-great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a family friend; Frank Ostrander.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; a daughter, Sharon; and a brother, Clemond.
